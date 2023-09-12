Denmark To Donate Dkk 5.8B Package To Ukraine

That's according to Denmark's Ministry of Defense, Ukrinform reports citing The Guardian .

According to the statement, the package will include tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, tank ammunition and anti-aircraft guns.

The full amount is to be distributed over three rounds – DKK 4.3 billion this year, DKK 1.4 billion in 2024 and DKK 52 million in 2025, the ministry said.

This is the twelfth and largest donation package Denmark has sent to Ukraine since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the ministry added.

"After more than a year and a half of war, we have almost exhausted our defense stocks. Therefore, we are now looking into more targeted joint procurement and international cooperation, tailored to Ukraine's needs here and now," Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said.

It was reported last week that the first ten Leopard 1 tanks donated by Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands had arrived in Ukraine.