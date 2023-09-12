War Update: Ukrainian Forces Make Gains Near Klishchiivka, Robotyne

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update posted to Facebook .

"Ukraine's defense forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector, offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut sector, destroying the enemy and gradually liberating occupied territories. As a result of the assault actions, the defense forces made partial gains near Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region, driving the enemy out of occupied positions and entrenching themselves on the achieved lines," the post reads.

Throughout the day, Ukrainian aircraft launched eight strikes on concentrations of the enemy's personnel, weapons and equipment.

Units of the Ukrainian rocket forces hit two Russian artillery pieces, an ammunition depot, a command post and an anti-aircraft missile system of the invaders.

Russian troops launched three missile strikes, 25 airstrikes and 36 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.