President Signs Decree To Review Decisions Of Military Medical Commissions

The decree has been published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

"To put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated August 30, 2023 'On military medical examination in the Armed Forces of Ukraine'," the decree said.

According to the NSDC decision, the Cabof Ministers was given a week to ensure the formation by ministries, other central executive government agencies, regional state administrations and the Kyiv city state administration whose management spheres include health care institutions, in which medical and social expert commissions and military medical commissions are operating, of working groups to verify the validity of decisions made by medical and social expert commissions and military medical commissions regarding the establishment of disability and recognition of unfitness for military service during the legal regime of martial law in Ukraine, which was introduced by a presidential decree of February 24, 2022.

The working groups have three months to ensure the verification of the validity of the decisions made by medical and social expert commissions and military medical commissions regarding the establishment of disability and recognition of unfitness for military service during martial law.

Earlier, the president spoke about the low-quality work of military medical commissions.