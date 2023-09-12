Kyrgyzstan Confirms Strong Support For Azerbaijan's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Mfa

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The Kyrgyz
Republic once again expresses support for the sovereignty and
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs of Kyrgyzstan said, Trend reports.
“Strongly advocating the inviolability of internationally
recognized borders, the Kyrgyz Republic calls for the settlement of
all issues through political and diplomatic means in accordance
with the UN Charter and the fundamental principles and norms of
international law”, the MFA statement reads.
Meanwhile, Armenian separatists held the so-called "presidential
elections" in Azerbaijan's Karabakh on September 9.
Earlier, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry called on the
international community to strongly condemn the so-called
"elections".
As noted in the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry,
the holding of the so-called "elections" once again clearly shows
that Armenia and the puppet regime created by it, which has taken
steps to preserve the staquo and continue its occupation
policy, are not really interested in the peace process, on the
contrary, have taken the path of provocations and escalating the
situation.
