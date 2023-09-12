Us Continues To Work To Resolve Situation Between Azerbaijan And Armenia - State Department

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The US
continues to work to resolve the situation between Azerbaijan and
Armenia,State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a
briefing on September 12, Trend reports."
"Secretary has been personally involved in this with multiple
conversations just in the past week," he said.
Miller went on to add that as a longer term matter, the two
countries need to come to an ultimate agreement.
