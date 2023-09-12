Tuesday, 12 September 2023 11:12 GMT

Us Continues To Work To Resolve Situation Between Azerbaijan And Armenia - State Department


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The US continues to work to resolve the situation between Azerbaijan and Armenia,State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on September 12, Trend reports."

"Secretary has been personally involved in this with multiple conversations just in the past week," he said.

Miller went on to add that as a longer term matter, the two countries need to come to an ultimate agreement.

