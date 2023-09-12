(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Redding California, 12/09/2023- MeticulResearch, a leading provider of market research reports, has unveiled its latest report, titled "Agriculture Equipment Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2023-2030)." This comprehensive research report highlights the top 10 companies dominating the Agriculture Equipment Market, offering valuable insights into their recent financial performance, key products, strategic initiatives, and market presence.
The Agriculture Equipment Market is on a trajectory of robust growth, projected to reach a value of $199.7 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030. Several factors are driving this growth, including the increasing need for agricultural mechanization, government initiatives to support farmers, and improved credit availability for agriculture equipment manufacturers. However, challenges such as the high costs of advanced equipment and land fragmentation are expected to impede market growth.
Here are the top 10 companies shaping the Agriculture Equipment Market: & Company (U.S.): Founded in 1958, Deere & Company, headquartered in Illinois, U.S., manufactures and distributes farm machinery and industrial equipment, offering a wide range of products under varisubsidiary brands. With a global presence in over 100 countries, the company boasts a diverse portfolio, including tractors, technology solutions, tools, and utility vehicles.
CNH Industrial N.V. (U.K.): Formed in 2012, CNH Industrial N.V., based in London, U.K., is a leading equipment and services company with a strong foon agricultural and construction equipment. The company's diverse product lineup includes agricultural equipment under the Case IH and New Holland Agriculture brands.
KUBOTA Corporation (Japan): With a history dating back to 1890, Kubota, headquartered in Osaka, Japan, operates through three business segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The company offers an array of products and solutions spanning agriculture, lifestyle, water, construction, and more.
ACorporation (U.S.): Established in 1991 and based in Minnesota, U.S., Adesigns, manufactures, and distributes agricultural solutions. The company's product range includes tractors, combines, hay tools, and grain storage systems, with a diverse portfolio of brands catering to varimarket segments.
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (India): Founded in 1945, Mahindra & Mahindra is an Indian conglomerate with a significant presence in automotive vehicles and farm equipment. The company offers a wide range of agriculture equipment products under brands like Mahindra Tractors and Swaraj Tractors, with a global reach spanning more than 100 countries.
CLAAS KGaA mbH (Germany): Established in 1913 and headquartered in Germany, CLAAS specializes in harvesting technologies and operates through varibusiness segments, offering a wide range of agricultural equipment solutions.
SDF S.p.A. (Italy): Founded in 1927 and based in Treviglio, Italy, SDF manufactures and distributes farm machinery and equipment under multiple brands, including SAME, DEUTZ-FAHR, and Lamborghini Trattori.
ISEKI & CO., LTD. (Japan): Iseki & Co., Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, focuses on designing, manufacturing, and marketing agricultural machinery and equipment. The company operates through seven business segments and has a strong presence in over 100 countries.
Valmont Industries, Inc. (U.S.): Established in 1946 and based in Nebraska, U.S., Valmont Industries specializes in producing engineered products and services for infrastructure development and agriculture facilities. The company offers mechanized irrigation systems and water management solutions under varibrands.
KUHN SAS (France): Founded in 1828, KUHN, headquartered in Saverne, France, is a machine manufacturing company that produces PTO-driven farm machinery and offers innovative solutions for the agricultural world.
