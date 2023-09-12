Silicon It Hub To Participate At Gitex 2023 To Showcase Software Development Capabilities

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vineland, NJ – 9-12 – Silicon IT Hub, a leading enterprise software development company, today announced that it will be showcasing its latest solutions at GITEX 2023, the Middle East's largest technology event. The company will be exhibiting at Stand number 7 of Hall 4A in Dubai World Trade Centre.
GITEX 2023 will take place from 16 to 20 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The grand tech event is expected to witness the footfalls of over 250,000 visitors from more than 190 countries. The theme of the GITEX Global event is based on emerging technologies like AI, Cybersecurity, Future Mobility, and Telsolutions.
Silicon IT Hub is a renowned IT company that has gained fame for integrating advancements of emerging technologies like AI, ML, and AR in its enterprise-grade solutions. The company will be showcasing its capability of developing advanced, customized software for a variety of industries, including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and retail. Another major strength of Silicon IT Hub is its talented resources with vast experience in their respective domains. The company can handle software development projects of any size to assist the global corporate clientele in improving efficiency and productivity using bespoke solutions.
“We are excited to be participating in GITEX 2023,” said a spokesperson at Silicon IT Hub“This is a great opportunity forto demonstrate our capabilities as a reliable enterprise software developer, and to meet with like-minded people from the Middle East and around the world. We are attending GITEX 2023 to share insights and stay updated with the technology trends to serve our clients in a better way.”
Silicon IT Hub is a leading IT solutions provider in the and India. Headquartered in the Indian city of Ahmedabad, the company has over 20 years of experience in developing and delivering custom software solutions for enterprises ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies. The company has a workforce of over 200 qualified professionals who have vast experience in developing feature-rich mobile apps and websites.
