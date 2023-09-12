Flooding Disaster In Libya

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
The Government and people of Pakistan extend heartfelt condolences to the people and State of Libya on the devastation caused by the deadly floods in the Northeastern part of Libya.
The loss of lives and the sufferings endured by the survivors are deeply saddening and we stand in solidarity with the Libyan people during these difficult times.
Our Embassy in Libya is monitoring the situation and is in contact with the local authorities for possible assistance and support to the community.
