Arab Parliaments' Secretary Generals Eye More Cooperation Amid Talks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- The secretary generals of parliaments across the wider Arab region assembled for talks on Tuesday in the Qatari capital as part of efforts to bolster cooperation, agreeing that the post forms of the core of parliament.
The meeting involving the executive committee of the Kuwait-based Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments is imperative given its significance towards parliamentary agendas, said Dr. Hamda Al-Sulaiti, the deputy chief of host nation Qatar's Shura Council.
As the region is plagued by "instability", mainly fueled by the Middle East conflict, it would behoove Arab parliaments to work closer together in a bid to urge "international action" over the "atrocities" committed by the Israelis against the Palestinians, she underlined.
The Arab parliamentary body always prioritizes the "best interests and ambitions" of parliaments in the Arab region, the association's President Ahmed Al-Fadala told the gathering, citing the "growing significance" of the body.
The body also plays a significant role towards the "enhancement of democracies", according to the Secretary General of the Union of Member Councils of in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Mohammad Nayas, citing the rise of the artificial intelligence market as a concern.
The association, since its inception, aims to to get Arab parliaments on the same page by ensuring a united stand on a number of the region's most pressing matters. (end)
sss.nam
