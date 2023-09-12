Ras Al-Khaimah Ruler Meets Kuwait Ambassador To Uae

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAS ALKHAIMAH, UAE, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Member of UAE's Federal Supreme Council and ruler of Ras Al Khaimah Emirate Sheikh Saud Al-Qasimi affirmed on Tuesday the deep bilateral relation that ties Kuwait and the UAE.
According to a statement issued by Kuwait's Embassy, Al-Qasimi received the Kuwaiti ambassador to Abu Dhabi Jamal Al-Ghunaim on the occasion of starting his new position, wishing him further success.
The statement added that during the meeting both sides discussed the strong relation that ties the two countries in varifields of common interest.
For his part, Al-Ghunaim conveyed to Al-Qasimi the greetings of Kuwait's leadership, wishing him and his country further success, progress and prosperity. (end)
skm.ahm
MENAFN12092023000071011013ID1107055378
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.