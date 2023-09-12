North Korean Leader Arrives In Russia On Official Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia on Tuesday on an official visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russia's TASS news agency said that the Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Chairman of the Russian-Korean Joint Intergovernmental Committee, Alexander Kozlov, welcomed the North Korean leader in the Primorye region in the Far East.
TASS quoted Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that Putin and Kim Jong Un will hold discussions on bilateral relations in varifields.
In April of 2019, the North Korean leader visited Vladiovostok where he held talks with Putin. (end)
as.aa
MENAFN12092023000071011013ID1107055374
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.