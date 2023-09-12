Kuwait Wins Five Medals In Beirut Taekwondo Tournament

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BIERUT, Sept 12 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Taekwondo team won five different medal in the fifth annual Beirut Taekwondo Qualifying Tournament.
In remarks to KUNA, Kuwait's team coach, Waleed Al-Marshad said that the Kuwaiti Taekwondo team won one gold, two silvers, and two bronzes, adding that the Kuwaiti athletes performed very well.
The Beirut Championship is a "qualifying tournament" that allows players to collect the largest possible number of points, he added.
Yesterday, the Kuwaiti taekwondo team won four medals, two silver and two bronze. (end)
