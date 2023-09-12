German Chancellor: Russian Full Withdrawal From Ukraine Is Condition For Peace Talks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz affirmed Tuesday that the withdrawal of Russian forces from all Ukrainian territories is a condition for the start of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
During a conference in Berlin, Scholz said that discussions of ending war between Kiev and Moscow requires "the Russian leadership's awareness of the importance of withdrawing its forces from all Ukrainian lands," adding that he is "certain" that the Ukrainian leadership will participate in such discussions.
The German Chancellor denied that the United States had aborted peace agreements reached in 2022 between Russia and Ukraine in order to end the war.
Scholz defended his country's policy regarding sending weapons to Ukraine, stressing that his country will continue to support Ukraine so that it is able to "defend itself as long as necessary (end)
