World Media Seminar Kicks Off In Sharjah, With Kuwait's Participation Represented By Kuna Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) SHARJAH, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- The World Media Seminar of Expo center Sharjah, launched Wednesday, prior to the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) 2023, with the participation of Kuwait, represented by the Director General of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Dr. Fatima Al-Salem, officials and experts from Emirates and the region.
The Director General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM) Mohammad Al-Rayssi, said in an opening speech that the challenges facing news agencies and media institutions are increasing in light of what communication technologies, social media applications and Artificial Intelligence (AI) software have provided.
Facing these challenges requires continuwork with all strategic partners locally, regionally and internationally to find appropriate solutions and alternatives within the framework of societal responsibilities towards varisegments and individuals of society, especially youth, as they are more likely to use these technologies, he said.
Al-Rayssi added, WAM will be showcasing in its stand at the International Government Communication Forum two interactive platforms that demonstrate the potential of AI to generate both real and fake news.
He reaffirmed WAM's commitment to credibility and professionalism in its news production. Since its establishment, the agency has signed over 120 international cooperation agreements with news agencies, newspapers, radio stations, television networks, and digital media organizations worldwide.
For his part, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau Tariq Allay, said "since the launch of the first edition of the International Government Communication Forum, we have been keen to strengthen the partnership between media and government communication and to achieve our goals aimed at developing the government communication system."
The organization of the World Media Seminar by WAM as part of the agenda of the International Government Communication Forum translates the integration of the two sectors and the unity of goals, he added.
He explained that at a time when sustainable development issues have become the main concern of governments, "we have all agreed on the important role of media in supporting development efforts, presenting the correct image, and following up on shortcomings with the aim of reform and development, leading to finding effective solutions to development challenges."
Allay stressed that achieving sustainable development is a shared responsibility between all parties and requires continucooperation to build cultures and enhance positive behavior among individuals and institutions within complementary and effective partnerships.
It is worth noting that the seminar falls within IGCF's activities, which will be launched at the Expo Centre Sharjah entitled "Today's Resources... Tomorrow's Wealth," and brings together a group of experts and participants to elucidate the reality of media in the current era, the requirements of future media, and the importance of investing in media. (end)
