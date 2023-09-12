Kuwait Amir Back Home After Italy Private Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah returned home on Tuesday after a private visit to Italy.
His Highness the Amir was welcomed upon arrival by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister His Highness Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah and Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Sabah, in addition to senior state officials. (end)
nam
