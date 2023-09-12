Kuwait Tweaks School Hours In Bid To Reduce Traffic Jams

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's education ministry on Tuesday set new hours for school classes nationwide, saying the measure aims to ease traffic congestion ahead of the new academic year.
As per the new schedule approved by Education Minister Dr. Adel Al-Mane, nurseries start at 7:15 AM and end at 12:05 PM, while elementary schools will begin at the same but would let students out an hour later at 1:15 PM, said a ministry statement.
Middle and high schools have had their class hours adjusted as well, with the former starting classes at 7:30 AM until 1:40 PM, while attendance for high school students starts at 7:45 AM until let out at 1:55 PM, according to the new schedule.
The new timings are set to come into effect for the 2023/2024 school year, added the statement. (end)
