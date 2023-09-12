Us House Speaker Calls For Formal Impeachment Inquiry Into Biden

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (KUNA) -House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday he is calling on his committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, over his family's business dealings.
According tomedia outlets, McCarthy said the House Oversight Committee's investigation so far has found a "culture of corruption" around the Biden family as Republicans probe the business dealings of Biden's son, Hunter Biden, from before the Democratic president took office.
"These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption, and they warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives," McCarthy added.
The announcement comes as the Republican leader faces mounting pressure from his right flank to take action against Biden while he also is struggling to pass legislation needed to avoid a federal government shutdown at the end of the month. (end)
rsr.aa
MENAFN12092023000071011013ID1107055367
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.