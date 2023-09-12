Jordanian-Czech Joint Committee Meetings Discusses Economic Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 12 (Petra) -- The Jordanian-Czech Joint Committee on Tuesday held its second round of meetings.
The meetings, held via teleconference, were chaired by Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply and Minister of Labour Yousef Shamali and Czech Minister of Industry and Trade, Jozef Sikela.
Both sides discussed topics aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation, including trade, industry, investment, energy, natural resources, defense industries, health, water, agriculture, transportation, in addition to tourism.
Shamali said that Jordan is very keen on developing economic cooperation with the Czech Republic in many areas that require intensifying efforts to confront the current regional and global challenges and their impacts.
He added that the opportunity is available to enhance economic cooperation and leverage capabilities and benifits available in both Jordan and the Czech Republic, which contributes to increasing the volume of intra-regional trade and stimulating the private sector to establish investment projects to achieve common interests.
The Czech Minister of Industry and Trade talked about the importance of holding committee meetings to discuss mechanisms for enhancing economic cooperation and raising the volume of trade, lauding as "strategic and distinguished" Jordanian-Czech ties.
He pointed out to the possibility of supporting bilateral cooperation through several means, including cooperation between chambers of commerce and other institutions and holding exhibitions. He welcomed Jordanian companies to participate in Czech exhibitions such as the International Engineering Exhibition and the International Food Exhibition.
