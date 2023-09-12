Lower House Speaker Condoles Libya Over Flood Victims

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept 12 (Petra) -- Lower House Speaker, Ahmad Safadi has expressed condolences to the Libyan people over the victims of the recent hurricane and floods in eastern Libya.
in a cable to Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives Aguila Saleh, Safadi reaffirmed Jordan's solidarity with Libya and its people and expressed sympathies to the bereaved families, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
