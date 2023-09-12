Unesco Places Old City Of Jerusalem On List Of Heritage In Danger

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept 12 (Petra) -- The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's (UNESCO) World Heritage Committee on Tuesday unanimously adopted a draft resolution on the Old City of Jerusalem and its walls, underlining previdecisions to keep it on the list of world heritage in danger.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates' spokesman Sinan Majali said that the resolution and its annexes reaffirmed Jordan's stance on the old town of Jerusalem and its walls, including the city's Islamic and Christian holy sites.
The resolution also reiterates the call to consider all Israeli procedures aimed at changing the nature of the holy city and its legal staquo as "null and void", he said.
Majali pointed out that the resolution demands Israel stop its violations and illegal measures in the Old City of Jerusalem and its walls.
The resolution was a result of Jordanian diplomacy in coordination with the State of Palestine and the Arab and Islamic groups at the UN cultural organization, noted Majali.
