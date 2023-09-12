Jordan Sees Robust Growth In Tourism Revenue

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 12 (Petra) - The Central Bank of Jordan has reported a 41.3% surge in the Kingdom's tourism revenue over the first eight months of the year, a significant uplift when compared to the same timeframe in the previyear. This uptick has been attributed to a noticeable rise in tourist arrivals.
As per the bank's recent data release, the tourism sector's earnings for the Kingdom stood at approximately 3.651 billion dinars ($5.150 billion) during this period.
This encouraging trajectory was bolstered by the influx of tourists to the Kingdom, numbering around 4.504 million, marking a 41.9% increase.
Delving deeper, the bank highlighted that overnight tourists rose to 3.757 million, reflecting a 38.5% growth, while the day-trippers segment saw a tally of 747,000, showing a dramatic increase of 61.3%.
In a month-on-month comparison, August's tourism income grew by 10.8% from last year, registering 646.2 million dinars ($911.4 million) for the month.
However, it wasn't just incoming tourism revenue that saw an uptick; Jordanians traveling abroad also increased their overseas spending. Data for August showed a rise of 16.1% from the previyear, amounting to 142.2 million dinars (roughly $201 million).
On a cumulative scale, the eight-month overseas tourism expenditure by Jordanians totaled 955 million dinars ($1.347 billion), reflecting a 34.1% annual growth.
