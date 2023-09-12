Jpmc Sets Global Phosphoric Acid Price For Q4 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 12 (Petra) -- In a groundbreaking move, the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) has, after extensive negotiations, established the global selling prices for phosphoric acid for the fourth quarter of 2023.
This decision comes following discussions with one of India's most significant phosphoric acid consumers and reflects an increment of $135 from the preceding rate.
A formal statement released by JPMC on Tuesday confirmed that the company has secured a contract to export 100,000 tons of phosphoric acid for the said quarter. This indicates a price escalation to $985 per ton from the former rate of $850 per ton.
JPMC emphasized that this strategic move positions the enterprise as a pivotal player in dictating the global phosphoric acid pricing.
This not only reinforces the company's stature in the international market but also amplifies its influence over price adjustments in line with shifting production dynamics.
Furthermore, JPMC elaborated that this price surge will have positive implications for the company's financial trajectory.
