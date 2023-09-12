Fm Monitors Condition Of Jordanians In Flood-Stricken Libya

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept 12 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said Tuesday it is following up, through its Operations Unit and the Jordanian Embassy in Tunisia, on the condition of Jordanians in Libya, which was struck by deadly floods.
In a statement, the ministry called on Jordanians in Libya to take utmost caution and follow instructions issued by local authorities.
It urged Jordanian nationals who need help to call these numbers: Ministry's Operations Center (00962795497777), Jordanian Embassy in Tunis (0021650866660), or e-mail the Operations Center ().
