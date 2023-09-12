Versace Greca Logo Moonphase: Feminine Geometric Charms

Versace Watches – Fall-Winter 2023 Collection

GRECA LOGO MOONPHASE

Contrasting geometries, feminine style and iconic details for the new Moonphase watch

The window on the Greca Logo Moonphase showcases all the moon's phases, while featuring a moon personalized as the iconic Medhead, which becomes a defining element both functionally and stylistically.

This timepiece's round 38 mm case contrasts with the rectangular links on the bracelet, producing the special optical effect of seeming to reach out to the wearer.

Geometric forms work with feminine style to conjure up the luxury House's heritage in a series of details, such as the Greca motif alternating with a series of decorative screws on the top ring. The dial in an exquisite aventurine blue has the 3D Medhead at 12h, while the Versace logo has been moved from its customary home to 6h to accomodate the moonphase window. The movement is personalized by a Medhead on the Moon, and the watch is further enriched by a blue cabochon on the crown.



On sale from August in Versace stores, at authorized retailers and on versace.com.





TECHNICAL INFORMATION



Case: round B(SS & IP2N), 38 mm Ø (thickness 9.2 mm) – engraved Greca and six screws on top ring – blue cabochon on crown

Movement: 2 hands quartz (Ronda 708) with moonphases – Swiss Made – personalized by a Medhead on the Moon

Dial: aventurine blue with Medand moonphases at 12h –

Versace logo with date at 6h

Bracelet: bicolor (SS & IP2N) with the Versace logo on alternate links – butterfly buckle