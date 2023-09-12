Over 1,000 Govt Opportunities Available For Qu Students As Career Fair Begins

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University students can benefit from over 1,000 government job openings, training programmes, and government scholarships available to them, the Director of Civil Service Affairs at the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CSGDB), Saif Ali Al Kaabi, has said.

Al Kaabi speaking to the media yesterday during the opening of the Qatar University Career Fair, said,“Government scholarship opportunities cover many subjects, including pharmacy, engineering, medicine, statistics, accounting, and variscientific specialisations. Besides, internal scholarships are available in education, specifically for teachers and eligible candidates who meet the criteria.”



Two Ministry of Interior officials to face criminal court for embezzlement, abuse of power

Qatar Museums lines up artistic, cultural events Qatar hails IAEA's efforts to back regulatory frameworks in member states

“We anticipate that many students will take advantage of this exhibition,” Al Kaabi added.

The QU Career Fair aims to introduce students to the professional opportunities available in the labour market. This event also allows employment officials to attract effective employees by directly meeting students.

QU President Dr. Omar Al Ansari inaugurated the fair with several senior officials from the university, representatives of QU's Student Affairs and representatives of the participating ministries and entities.

Around 73 private and non-private potential employers from varisectors such as energy, industry, finance, business, education, and health will be available during the four-day event to interact with students on their career paths.

In a series of posts on social media platform X, Dr. Al Ansari said,“I advise my students to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the exhibition in its current edition, whether they are employment opportunities, summer training or academic sponsorship, in addition to awareness activities about the labour market, the required specialisations, and the skills needed.”

“The career fair is one of the most prominent events offered by the university's Career Development Centre to provide students and graduates with the opportunity to learn about the career opportunities available in the labour market, in addition to training and academic sponsorship,” the post read.

In a statement, Head of Student Employment, Career Development Centre, Gadeer Mohd Zainal, noted that the fair is one of the important events that QU is keen to organise annually, as it brings together the largest number of employers under one roof. She stressed that the exhibition serves several groups in the community, including secondary school students, who can visit and get to know the existing professional opportunities, which may help them choose the right educational path strategically and thoughtfully.

Male students can attend the fair today, while female students are scheduled for September 13 and14. Organised by the Career Development Centre, the fair provides counselling, training and professional development services and helps to prepare students to engage and compete for the best career opportunities. It also provides QU students with employment during their studies at the QU.