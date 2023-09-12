Mccune Law Group Secures Settlement In Largest Mdl In Us History Against 3M--$6 Billion

MLG Attorney Michele Vercoski represented hundreds of military service members and veterans in this matter over the past five years. Though 3M's earplugs were theoretically protected by government immunity as a product which was approved by the U.S. government, the 3M leadership was able to prove 3M knew about the defects in their earplugs and misled the government to obtain a contract, rendering their immunity null and void. In fact, in 2018, 3M faced legal action from the Department of Justice (DOJ) itself over inaccuracies and deceptive information, resulting in a $9.1 million trial verdict awarded to the DOJ. Now, military members across the country have their chance to attain justice. Vercoski was very pleased to offer this opportunity to her clients. "3M's conduct was egregious. When a company is a multi-billion-dollar company, it's very hard to hurt them...But this lawsuit has followed them around and...they have to answer to their shareholders. It sends a message to 3M and other companies," she remarks.

This settlement is a huge success for both Vercoski and MLG as a whole, which has spent more than 30 years fighting for consumer rights against large corporations. However, Vercoski's work is not done. Settlement amounts per client have yet to be determined in what may take many months. MLG clients in this matter are highly encouraged to provide all relevant documentation promptly; including medical records related to their tinnior hearing loss, Active Duty Record, Certificate of Veterans' Administration Record, and DD214. Failure to provide documentation quickly could result in delayed settlement funds or refusal from the Court to issue any funds at all. "I wanted to get justice for these clients as quickly as possible," states Vercoski, "The leadership in this MDL was some of the best I'd ever had the pleasure of working with."

To arrange comment from Michele Vercoski, please contact the MLG Public Relations department at [email protected] .

About McCune Law Group:

MLG has supported consumer rights and fights for justice for more than 30 years. With offices throughout Southern California in Ontario, Redlands, Irvine, Palm Desert, and Beaumont, MLG has proudly risen to prominence as one of the largest and most successful consumer advocacy law firms in Southern California. MLG also boasts a national presence in the Midwest, Southwest, and East Coast, specializing in practices ranging from product liability and personal injury to civil rights and financial services. MLG's long history of success has resulted in more than $1 billion recovered

for clients and an unbeatable team of inventive, innovative, and experienced attorneys. Visit mccunewright

to learn more.

SOURCE McCune Law Group, McCune Wright Arevalo Vercoski Kusel Weck Brandt, APC