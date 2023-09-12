Cams' Michelle Blessing Earns Association Management Specialist (Ams®) Designation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- CAMS (Community Association Management Services ) is pleased to announce that community manager Michelle Blessing recently earned her Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation. With more than nine years of experience in the community management sector prior to joining CAMS in 2022, Michelle's achievement reflects her dedication to professional growth as a community manager.
The Association Management Specialist designation demonstrates a higher level of commitment to one's career. It requires competency in preparing budgets and financial reports, enforcing association rules, understanding legal obligations, selecting and supervising contractors, and building a strong sense of community. Further, AMS® designees must understand community association management's important and unique challenges. Managers who earned the AMS® have elevated their practical knowledge and expertise, greatly benefiting the communities they serve.
Blessing's educational background includes an associate degree from Minnesota State and the Real Property Manager (RPI) designation through the Building Owners and Managers Institute (BOMI), providing her career with a solid foundation. Recognizing the importance of ongoing learning and professional development, she set her sights on obtaining the AMS® quickly after earning the CMCA® designation.
“I'm excited to have these credentials as proof of my dedication to the community management industry,” said Blessing of her accomplishment.
“Michelle is a dedicated manager, and we are so proud of her for earning her AMS®,” said Gina Toney, CAMS regional vice president.“She works tirelessly without complaint and is an asset to both CAMS and the associations she manages.”
About Community Association Management Services
In business since 1991, CAMS is North and South Carolina's premier community management company. With experienced local managers in each of its nine regions, CAMS provides innovative solutions to the community associations it serves. Additionally, CAMS was featured on Inc. Magazine's 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. To learn more, visit .
