Shein Style City Pop-Up Store Set To Thrill Shoppers At Dubai Festival City Mall

Get ready for an extraordinary shopping experience as the global fashion and lifestyle leader SHEIN announces its exclusive pop-up store at Dubai Festival City Mall, offering fans a flat discount of 25 per cent on everything.

Curating a selection of trends and styles, the SHEIN Style City event is set to take place from September 15 to 17 for three consecutive days of style, savings, and unparalleled shopping. The sprawling 500 sqm venue will showcase an extensive array of collections for women, kids, men, home, shoes, and bags.

On display will be an impressive variety of categories, offering something for every fashion-forward individual. SHEIN style city will transport shoppers to a world of modern city vibes. Drawing inspiration from vibrant urban environments like Dubai, the store design and ambiance are tailored to create an exciting and immersive shopping experience.

Taking centre stage will be SHEIN ' s lines like Mulvari, Mod, Modely, Bizwear, Ezwear to name a few, and sub brands the Dazy, Luvlette, MOTF, Romwe, Cuccoo, Cozy Cub. All these will be available at a staggering 25 per cent off exclusively at the pop-up.

The concept will be captured by the hashtag #SHEINStyleCity, so get tagging to embrace the spirit of urban fashion exploration.

If you can't make it to the store, you can still shop online and get a flat 16 per cent off by using the promo code '16MORE' on checkout.

Doors will be open from 10am to 12am, allowing both early birds and night owls to explore the latest trends at their convenience. Kindly note that only credit and debit cards will be accepted. Hurry while stocks last!