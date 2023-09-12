Global Iot Integration Market Report 2023-2028: Unifying Iot Architecture Driving Adoption

The

IoT integration market is on an upward trajectory, poised to expand from USD 3.2 billion in 2023 to an impressive USD 12.1 billion by 2028, indicating a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.8%.

IoT integration is a catalyst for the convergence of physical and digital realms, ushering in a new era of automation, data-driven insights, and enriched user experiences across diverse sectors.

This comprehensive market study delves into variIoT integration segments, aiming to estimate market size and growth potential based on service, organization size, application, and region. It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key market players, offering insights into company profiles, noteworthy product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies. The report spotlights the major vendors in the IoT integration solutions and services landscape.

IoT technology is a driving force behind digital transformation and innovation, penetrating a wide array of use cases and sectors. This enables organizations to bolster productivity, trim costs, overhaul and automate business processes, craft novel business models, and undergo profound shifts in their industries.

IoT integration services stand as a linchpin within a complete IoT architecture, essential for managing all devices, including sensors, actuators, tags, and cards, while empowering business applications for peak performance. These services amalgamate varitechnological solutions into a unified IoT suite, a concept that has empowered organizations across industry verticals to enhance operational efficiency and deliver top-notch customer service.

Notably, the Asia Pacific region is set to witness accelerated growth until 2028, driven by the rapid digitalization of enterprises throughout the region. Smart city initiatives, in particular, take the spotlight in Asia Pacific, with governments and cities actively implementing IoT technologies to revamp infrastructure, transportation, energy management, and public services, further propelling market expansion in the region.

Device and platform management services are integral components of the IoT integration market, focusing on the efficient and effective operation of IoT devices and the platforms that support them. The need to ensure seamless functioning and minimize disruptions will drive the segment's growth.

Application management services are instrumental in addressing the data retrieved from connected devices over networks and hosting applications. They also offer additional services, such as remote device management; data storage, monitoring, sharing, and management; and analytics. The application management services in the IoT integration market are driven by the need for optimized user experiences, security, scalability, and innovation.

Premium Insights



Proliferation of Connected Devices to Drive Market Device & Platform Management Services Segment and China Expected to Account for Significant Market Share in 2023

Market Overview and Industry Trends

Drivers



Proliferation of Connected Devices to Encourage Byod and Remote Workplace Management

Development of Wireless Technologies

Need to Increase Operational Efficiency

Maturing Partner Agreements of IoT Vendors Emergence of Ipv6

Restraints

Lack of Standardization in IoT Protocols

Opportunities



Growing Need to Align Management Strategies with Organizations' Strategic Initiatives

Need for Reduced Downtime and Increased Operational Efficiency

Increasing Demand for Automation in Business Processes Increasing Adoption of Ipaas

Challenges



Data Security and Privacy Concerns

Lack of Skills and Expertise

Ecosystem Value Chain Analysis

Market: Use Cases



Use Case 1: Retail

Use Case 2: Healthcare

Use Case 3: Government Use Case 4: Transportation and Logistics

Disruptions Impacting Buyers/Clients in IoT Integration Market



Disruptive Technologies

Edge Computing

5G

Digital Twin

Artificial Intelligence Regulatory Impact

Company Profiles

Major Players



Accenture

Dxc Technology

Deloitte

Atos

Tcs

Wipro

Capgemini

Fujitsu

IBKM

Cognizant

Salesforce

Ntt Data

Infosys

Hcl

Tech Mahindra

Dell Emc Da

Startups/Smes



Allerin

Softdel

Phitomas

Einfochips

Timesys

Tibbo

Aeris

Macrosoft Meshed

