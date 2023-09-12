Tuesday, 12 September 2023 11:02 GMT

Luis Rubiales Summoned To Appear In Spanish Court Over Forced Kiss


The former head of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, has been summoned to appear in court on Friday in connection with a probe into his forcible kiss on Jenni Hermoso's lips after the Women's World Cup final.

Rubiales has been summoned to appear on Friday at 1200 local time (1000 GMT) before an examining magistrate "to be heard as an accused" and to respond to accusations of "sexual assault", a Madrid court said on Tuesday.

  • Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player at World Cup
  • Spain men's coach dodges questions about Rubiales kiss scandal

