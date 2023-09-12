Luis Rubiales Summoned To Appear In Spanish Court Over Forced Kiss

Last updated: Tue 12 Sep 2023, 4:52 PM

The former head of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, has been summoned to appear in court on Friday in connection with a probe into his forcible kiss on Jenni Hermoso's lips after the Women's World Cup final.

Rubiales has been summoned to appear on Friday at 1200 local time (1000 GMT) before an examining magistrate "to be heard as an accused" and to respond to accusations of "sexual assault", a Madrid court said on Tuesday.

