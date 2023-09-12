Gdrfad To Host 'International Conference On Policymaking: The Future Of Ports' On 19Th September

DUBAI, 12th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFAD) said that the upcoming“International Conference on Policymaking: The Future of Ports,” scheduled for 19th September, 2023, at the Jumeirah Hotel in Dubai, will foon discussing the most effective international approaches to border management.

The event aims to foster the exchange of ideas and experiences among its distinguished assembly of decision-makers, researchers, and experts from across the globe, and its primary objective is to formulate proactive policies that can effectively address forthcoming challenges.

A related press briefing held today at the Government of Dubai Media Office was attended by several officials from the GDRFAD in Dubai, who were Major General Obaid Muhair bin Surour, Deputy Director-General; Major General Talal Ahmed Abdul Qadir Al Shanqeeti, Assistant Director-General for the Airports Sector; Major General Dr. Ali bin Ajif Al Zaabi, Assistant Director-General for Governance and Regulatory Control; Brigadier Khalaf Al Ghaith, Assistant Director-General for Entry and Residence Permits, and Dr. Hanan Al Marzouki, Director of Institutional Governance and Compliance Management.

Major General Obaid bin Surour explained that the conference will be held under the theme,“Proactive Government,” in collaboration with the Dubai Executive Council, adding that the global travel industry is anticipating a resurgence, with expectations of 19 billion international travellers by 2040.

In his statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), he said that the conference would address a range of key topics, including artificial intelligence and the digitisation of travel documents, as well as immigration and residence-related topics.

Major General Al Shanqeeti revealed how the digital government's security and facilitation system has helped Dubai Airport welcome over 26 million travellers in the first half of this year, stressing the need to improve the country's land, air, and sea entry points.

Major General Dr. Al Zaabi said the conference's goal is to address the challenges related to handling a rising number of travellers, noting that it aims to increase competitiveness and align with the state's vision, especially in proactively supporting Dubai's economic agenda. He then highlighted the directorate's readiness to offer innovative solutions and foresee the future to enhance Dubai's role as a leading hub for tourism and business.

Brigadier Al Ghaith said the GDRFAD works under a forward-looking strategic system, noting that the country issued more than 11.3 million residency permits and entry visas in 2022.

It also witnessed remarkable growth in the first half of 2023, with the number of issued residence permits rising by 63 percent and golden residence permits by 52 percent, while the number of issued visas also increased by 34 percent, with tourist visas growing by 21 percent, he added.