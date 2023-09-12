Commander Of Joint Operations Receives Commander Of Us Naval Forces Central Command

During the meeting, the existing friendship and cooperation relations between the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America were discussed, especially with regard to military and defense aspects.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.