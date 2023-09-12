Aleutian Airways Welcomes Homer Native, Ashley Appel, As Station Manager

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Ashley Appel joins the Aleutian Airways team, as Homer Station Manager.
Scheduled service begins Tuesday, September 19 Aleutian Airways has greatly impressed me by making their guests the primary focus, and I'm honored to have this opportunity to take care of the community that I grew up in.” - Ashley Appel, Homer Station ManagerANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Sterling Airways dba Aleutian Airways is delighted to welcome Ashley Appel as the new Station Manager for Homer, Alaska, operations. Appel brings a wealth of experience and strong Alaskan ties, making her a valuable addition to the team.
Appel, a native of Homer, Alaska, is a seasoned aviation professional with a strong commitment to her community. Her journey into the world of aviation started at a fixed base operator in Arizona, before returning to Alaska, to embark on a career with a regional airline in Kenai. After a brief hiafrom the aviation industry, she is thrilled to rejoin the field, bringing with her over five years of diverse aviation experience, complemented by her prior managerial roles.
“Aleutian Airways has greatly impressed me by making their guests the primary focus, and I'm honored to have this opportunity to take care of the community that I grew up in,” said Appel.“I am confident our team will be a strong asset to our town.”
Having received the all-clear on operations, Aleutian Airways will commence flights between Homer and Anchorage on September 19, via Saab 2000 aircraft. With daily flights, the airline aims to enhance connectivity, convenience, and accessibility for the local community. Aleutian Airways invites future guests to join them at Homer Airport, at 7:40 am, to welcome the inaugural flight. Cake and refreshments will be served.
Tickets for Aleutian Airways' Homer flights can be purchased conveniently through , or through a local travel agent.
About Aleutian Airways
Aleutian Airways, operated by Sterling Airways, is a joint venture between Wexford Capital and McKinley Alaska Private Investment, to answer the community's need for airline service to the Aleutian Islands as well as other destinations throughout Alaska. Operating Saab 2000 aircraft Aleutian Airways is the Strongest Link in the Chain. More information can be found at flyaleutian.com.
About Sterling Airways
Sterling Airways dba Aleutian Airways, a portfolio company of Wexford Capital LP, has the mission to set a new standard in aviation. Led by a team of experienced airline professionals, Sterling provides the highest level of safety, customer service and professionalism in the industry. For more information visit flysterling
