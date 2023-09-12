Indian Rupee Rises 10 Paise, Global Economic Slowdown Concerns Limit Sharp Gains

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The Indian rupee has appreciated by 10 paise to 22.596 against the dirham in early trade on Tuesday tracking a positive trend in domestic equities and foreign fund inflows.
Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as the softdollar and positive domestic markets provided support, while concerns over global economic slowdown and rising expectations of a rate hike by FOMC amid strong economic data from themay cap sharp gains for the local unit.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.93, registering a rise of 10 paise over its last close.
