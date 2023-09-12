Uae: Sharjah Launches $750 Million In 10.5-Year Sukuk

The spread has been set at 180 basis points overTreasuries, tighter than guidance of 220 bps over the same benchmark earlier in the day after the order book topped $3.40 billion, according to a document from one of the banks arranging the debt sale.

