Vodafone Qatar Official Telecom Partner Of Tedxqataruniversity

Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar was the official TelPartner of Qatar University's (QU), TedXQatarUniversity, which was held recently at the Pullman Hotel in Doha.

This year's event falls under the theme 'Evolution in Action: How the Past Shapes the Future' and invites speakers to reflect on how their experiences within their specific specialist fields have evolved and how they can adapt to these changes to continue to create a positive impact in a constantly changing world.

Speakers include Chairperson of the KON Group, HeAl Sowaidi, as well as several QU alums and faculty, including sixth-year medical student Sama Al Dorri; Researcher and Founder Shaza Benabia; Public Speaker Lubaba Youssef; Environmentalist Aisha Al Remaihi, and Chief Strategy and Development Officer, Khaled Al Khanji.