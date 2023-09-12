Qc Chairman Underscores Importance Of Arab Economic Integration

Doha, Qatar: Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, the Chairman of the Qatar Chamber (QC), led the Chamber's delegation at the 62nd meeting of the Federation of Gulf Co-operation Council Chambers (FGCCC) and the 134th meeting of Board of Directors of the Union of Arab Chambers (UAC), which took place on September 11 and 12 in Manama, Bahrain.

The delegation included QC board members Abdulrahman bin Abduljaleel Al Abdulghani, Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidly, Eng. Ali bin Abdulatif Al Misnad and Ibtihaj Al Ahmadani.

The meeting discussed topics related to enhancing economic and commercial cooperation among Gulf states.

It also reviewed the final financial accounts and a comparative report on the revenues and expenses of the Federation's General Secretariat for 2022, updates on the construction of the new headquarters, and the outcomes of the consultive meeting with the GCC Ministers of Commerce.

At the UAC meeting, discussions focused on revitalizing the Arab economy, activating the business environment, and promoting innovation, sustainability, and digitalisation.

It also covered topics such as Arab food security in the face of global changes, digitization in Arab countries, and the Arab private sector's memo to the Arab Socio-Economic Development Summit in Mauritania 2023, which emphasises the strategy for enhancing joint Arab action in light of regional developments.

In a statement, Sheikh Khalifa emphasized the pivotal role of the private sector in stimulating intra-Arab trade.

He stressed the significance of achieving economic integration within the Arab world and enhancing the private sector's involvement in Arab economic activities.

Sheikh Khalifa also highlighted the importance of strengthening economic integration among GCC economies and promoting intra-GCC trade through mutual and joint investments. He reaffirmed Qatar's strong support for initiatives aimed at achieving economic integration at both the Arab and GCC levels.