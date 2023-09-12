Tuesday, 12 September 2023 10:56 GMT

Qcb Governor Meets Head Of Citibank Emea Emerging Market Cluster


Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani met yesterday with Head of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Emerging Markets Cluster at Citigroup Ebru Pakcan. They discussed the most prominent global financial and banking developments.

