Qatar, Russia Set For 'Interesting' Friendly

Doha, Qatar: Qatar face Russia in their second friendly match within a week as head coach Carlos Queiroz continues to test his team's strength and players with an eye on the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and the AFC Asian Cup.

The Asian champions will return to the Al Janoub Stadium to play against the Europeans today after they were stunned 1-2 by Kenya at the same venue on Thursday.

Queiroz, who named 26 players ahead of these two friendlies, fielded almost his entire squad against Kenya, and the veteran Portuguese coach is expected to do the same today.

Russia pose a bigger challenge for Al Annabi despite slipping to 39th in the world rankings following a FIFA ban last year.

The two sides have met twice before with Qatar winning 2-1 in their last game in 2016.

The first match between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw, back in 2011.

Qatar are also expected to play more friendly games next month before they start their campaign in double Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and 2027 Asian Cup in November.

They will also defend their Asian crown at home early next year with the tournament scheduled from January 12 to February 10.

Russia, meanwhile, are seeking more match practice as head coach Valeri Karpin looks to build his team.

In their last two friendlies, Russia defeated Iraq in March and played a 1-1 draw against Egypt on Thursday. They have arrived in Doha with a 25-player squad.

Midfielder Ruslan Litvinov was excited ahead of the match, saying Russia must continue to play on regular basis.

“The team must play and practice. There should be at least friendly games if there are no official matches yet,” the FC Spartak Moscow player said ahead of the match.

“Qatar competed at the FIFA World Cup and I have been following their performances. Some of their matches really surprised me and I think it would be an interesting match,” said Litvinov.

The match will kick off at 6:15pm.