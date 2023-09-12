Sheikh Saud, Almeghaiseeb Named In Fiba Foundation Board Of Directors

The Peninsula – Doha

he International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has announced the appointment of its President Sheikh Saud bin Ali Al Thani and President of the Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) Mohammed Saad Almeghaiseeb to the Board of Directors of the FIBA Foundation for the period 2023-2027.

The appointment is a significant achievement for Qatari officals, as the FIBA Foundation is responsible for developing basketball globally, emanating from the International Basketball Federation.

Their appointment is a recognition of their tangible efforts in developing basketball globally, their administrative experience at the game level, and their distinguished contributions to developing the game by supporting clubs and national teams.

Additionally, their great role in winning the bid for the 2027 FIBA World Cup for the first time in the region of the Middle East has been acknowledged.

Their appointment is an embodiment of the confidence enjoyed by Qatari officials by variinternational organizations, including the International Basketball Federation.

Qatar has proved great successes in hosting many basketball championships, and the game has undergone significant development in Qatar during the recent period, which has led to the Qatar Basketball Federation awarded as the Third Most Improved Federation.

It is noteworthy that FIBA Foundation includes an elite group of officials and experts at all levels of the sport.

The FIBA Board of Directors has achieved a significant milestone by appointing three women to the Board of Directors for the first time, including FIBA member Michelle Thiems, as well as World Cup-winning player Predrag Stojakovic.