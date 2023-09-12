Vote For Afc Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Shortlisted Slogans, Lucky Fans To Win Opening Match Tickets

Doha, Qatar: With just four months to go to Asia's grandest and most prestigimen's football tournament, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 are giving passionate fans of Asian football with the opportunity to vote for their preferred slogan and stand a chance to witness the captivating action live in Qatar.

Open until September 22, football fans across the globe can log onto the-AFCor the AFC's varisocial media platforms to test their knowledge of the Continent's oldest competition and vote for their favourite tagline amongst a list of 11 slogans.



The winner will stand a chance to win a trip with a companion to the opening match between defending champions Qatar and Lebanon at the iconic Lusail Stadium in Doha on January 12, 2024.

The shortlisted slogans have been carefully curated by the AFC and LOC to best showcase the passion for football in Asia, the power of the beautiful game to unite the world's most diverse Continent as well as the stature and prestige of Asia's crown jewel.

The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 official slogan will be announced on October 4, 2023, to coincide with the 100-days-to-go countdown mark and the Team Workshops being organised in Qatar.

The slogan contest is open to all individuals who are eighteen (18) years of age and above.

Vote for your favourite #AsianCup2023 slogan here !