Ideal Indian School Marks Teachers' Day

Doha, Qatar: The Ideal Indian School (IIS) commemorated on September 5 the Teachers' Day, in honour of the memory of Dr. S Radhakrishnan, a distinguished educationalist, philosopher, and profound thinker, who once served as the President of India.

The camwore a festive look with students coming to school in their casual dresses. The students warmly greeted their teachers at the school entrance, presenting them with badges and chocolates as tokens of their affection and respect.

Varifun-filled activities and cultural programmes were conducted in all sections in which students were enthusiastically involved and participated. They took charge of the day, orchestrating a diverse range of entertainment and appreciation events in honour of their teachers.

Later in the evening, the school management hosted a dinner to honour the teachers. While addressing the gathering, Shaik Shamim Saheb, Principal of IIS highlighted different dimensions Dr. Radhakrishnan's life and encouraged the teachers to carry forward his enduring legacy.

He also emphasised the noble responsibility of teachers, reminding them of their pivotal role in shaping not only the academic but also the ethical and societal development of their students.

During the event, teachers who played a key role in achieving high levels of academic excellence in the CBSE 10th and 12th Class examinations were honoured with Merit Certificates. Teachers received Excellence Certificates in recognition of their exceptional dedication, commitment, and remarkable contributions to the field of education. Prizes were also distributed to the winners of Teachers' Day competitions.

Teachers from varisections presented a captivating array of cultural presentations that enthralled the audience. Sharon and Masrath Jahan compered the programme.