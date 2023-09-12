In 2022, nearly 9 million children - or 12.4% of all U.S. children - lived in poverty, according to the U.S. CenBureau's Supplemental Poverty Measure (SPM), a 7.2 percentage point increase over the previyear. The SPM includes government assistance such as tax credits, income support and nutrition assistance. In 2021, such supports drove child poverty in the U.S. to its lowest level in history. Today's Cenfigures estimate that refundable tax credits lifted 3.5 million children out of poverty in 2021.

"In 2021, lawmakers enacted policies such as the improved Child Tax Credit that drove child poverty to its lowest level in U.S. history," said Bruce Lesley, president of First Foon Children. "The expiration of those policies has sentback to unacceptable - and utterly preventable - levels of child poverty that threaten the health of our children and the nation as a whole. Without congressional action to restore income supports such as the child tax credit and to create a child poverty reduction target, these numbers will remain shamefully high. We as a nation have proven that child poverty is a choice. Our baseline for child poverty should not be what is, but what is possible."

First Foon Children has begun documenting the benefits of investing in children at the Child Investment Research Hub , a new database of reports, statistics, and research - including information by state - connecting investments in children to measurable outcomes in child well-being. The Hub offers research on child development, employment outcomes, economic mobility, health and nutrition and other areas. Find the hub at this link.

Children experienced the largest increase in poverty of all age groups between 2021 and 2022, according to the Cenfigures, driven in part by the expiration of the expanded refundable tax credits and stimupayments. In addition, poverty rates for Hispanic children rose substantially in 2022 after record lows for non-Hispanic white, Black, and Hispanic children in 2021. Poverty rates for non-Hispanic white, Asian, and Hispanic children were not statistically different from their pre-pandemic levels in 2019, while rates for Black children were lower than in 2019.

U.S. policies cut the national child poverty rate nearly in half in 2021, dropping the SPM 4.5 percentage points from 9.7% in 2020 to 5.2% in 2021.

First Foon Children is a bipartisan advocacy organization dedicated to making children and families a priority in federal policy and budget decisions.

Contact: Michele Kayal, VP Media and Communications, 703-919-8778