Fashion Week at The Bellevue Collection Raises $105,000 for Local Nonprofits

"The best part about Fashion Week is the combination of guests seeing the newest looks on the runway and finding their own personal style, which makes fashion fun," said Jennifer Leavitt, vice president of marketing for The Bellevue Collection. "Giving back to our region and community is at the foundation of Fashion Week, and over the past 18 years, we've raised more than $1.5 million for local nonprofits, thanks to the Kemper Freeman family, owner of The Bellevue Collection, and generguests who attend the shows."

The Trend Takeover Runway Show raised money for KidsQuest Children's Museum , which offers playful, STEAM-based, hands-on learning opportunities that help young minds thrive. Funding will support KidsQuest's Community Access Initiative, which aims to remove the barriers many families face in accessing critical out-of-school playful learning opportunities. This includes scholarships for those needing financial assistance to participate in Museum classes and programs, as well as dedicated low sensory times and resources for neurodiverse children and their families.



The Collective Runway Show supported beneficiary Treehouse , which provides programs for youth in foster care that help meet basic needs, offer support for academic success and aid in the transition to adult independence. The money raised will help provide school year essentials such as backpacks, new clothes, art supplies and gear for extracurricular activities along with educational coaching and advocacy to help keep kids in school and graduate.

To see all the fashions, shoes and accessories from the shows and where to find them at The Bellevue Collection, check out Shop the Show at fashionweekbellevue. Fashion lovers can also shop more of the latest fall looks and get trend inspiration from the Fall Look Book .

Guests at The Bellevue Collection can also enjoy style and shopping events all month long. During Fashion Fix Weekend, Sept. 15-17, the shopping center will offer exclusive retail and dining experiences with complimentary events, offers at participating stores, and a gift with purchase. Additionally, the Fashion Forum Workshop, Sept. 21, will feature insider tips on how to wear the looks from the runway and offer makeup tutorials for the season. Find all events and details at fashionweekbellevue.

For those wanting to plan ahead, Fashion Week 2024 tickets will go on sale summer 2024.

