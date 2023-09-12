Trackit Achieves Aws Migration Competency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
TrackIt AWS Migration Competency
LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES , September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- TrackIt, a prominent AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner specializing in media and entertainment cloud integration, proudly announces the attainment of the esteemed AWS Migration Competency designation. This significant achievement underscores TrackIt's technical prowess and proven track record in migrating software applications and legacy infrastructure to Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Ludovic Francois, CEO of TrackIt, commented on this milestone, stating, "Earning the AWS Migration Competency stais a big accomplishment for our team, reaffirming our dedication to enable and simplify cloud migrations. The advantages of the cloud are undeniable, but for organizations with limited cloud experience or IT resources, the migration process can appear daunting. We take pride in eliminating the complexities of cloud migration, offering clear goals, communication and well-defined plans with identifiable milestones providing our clients complete confidence and control throughout the entire journey."
TrackIt's expertise extends beyond simplifying cloud migration; the company excels in addressing the unique challenges encountered by the media industry. With many media pipelines still residing on-premises, companies face difficulties adapting to fluctuating demand, staying current with evolving processing technologies, and accommodating requests for remote collaborative environments. TrackIt has successfully assisted clients in constructing comprehensive cloud solutions for the storage, creation, processing, and distribution of digital content. In doing so, clients have not only achieved their objectives but have also realized substantial cost savings.
Tom DiFiore, COO of HOPR, shared his confidence in TrackIt's support, stating, "As the individual responsible for our infrastructure implementation, having TrackIt as our guiding hand provides me with immense comfort. Knowing that I can readily reach out to TrackIt for immediate issue resolution is reassuring."
TrackIt continues to pave the way for seamless cloud migrations and transformative solutions in the media and entertainment industry, reaffirming its position as a trusted partner for organizations navigating the complex landscape of AWS integration and cloud migration.
TrackIt can be found on the AWS Partners portal and with solutions on the AWS Marketplace.
About TrackIt
TrackIt is an Advanced Tier Services Partner specializing in cloud management, consulting, and software development solutions based in Marina del Rey, CA. TrackIt specializes in Modern Software Development, DevOps, Infrastructure-As-Code, Serverless, CI/CD, and Containerization with specialized expertise in Media & Entertainment workflows, High-Performance Computing environments, and data storage.
