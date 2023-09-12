Allende's Shadow In Today's Chile

MEXCITY - Commemo- rating a coup d'état can be difficult, especially in Latin America, where coups, and the military caudillos that often follow, have been commonplace. The September 11, 1973, putsch that overthrew the democrati- cally elected Chilean president Salvador Allende could be con- sidered one of many. But this tragedy has some unique char- acteristics, captured in the stream of books, documenta- ries, and commentaries, some with new revelations, marking the coup's 50th anniversary and assessing Allende's presidency, which ended in his untimely death.

Allende promised democratic socialism: a peaceful revolu- tion flavoured“with empana- das and red wine”, as he put it, underscoring the unique na- tional character of his politi- cal project. A socialist system achieved through free elections, rather than being imposed on society by force, represented a historical novelty and people as far away as Italy and France watched with great interest. To this day, many Chileans remem- ber Allende's government for its sincere efforts to empower the disenfranchised.

The brutality with which General Augusto Pinochet evis- cerated this experiment is also singular. Despite the prolifera- tion of coups in Latin America, never before had a presidential palace been bombed, nor a pres- ident's body pulled from the wreckage. Moreover, it was an institutional coup, not a typical military putsch motivated more by personal ambition than ide- ology; the entire armed forces and the police supported Pino- chet's regime.

That reflected many factors. For starters, even before he took office, Allende was the target of virulent attacks bypresi- dent Richard Nixon's adminis- tration, as engineered by then- national security adviser Henry Kissinger and implemented by the Central Intelligence Agency.

Both the Church Committee re- port, prepared by theSen- ate Select Committee on Intel- ligence in 1975-1976, and the meticulresearch carried out by Peter Kornbluh, a senior analyst at the National Security Archive, have documented these interventions in detail.

But it was also clear that an explicitly socialist political project was going to encoun- ter fierce resistance and that strong leadership was needed to neutralise conservative at- tacks. Allende's Popular Unity alliance, however, failed to back up laudable intentions with consistent action.

For example, the govern- ment's policy of pump-priming the economy through increased consumption was unsustain- able. In the absence of greater investment, such an approach inevitably created a passing boom that ended in shortages, a widespread black market, and hyperinflation.

Allende's coalition also largely disengaged from inter- national affairs, which at the time were defined by the Cold War. Beyond espousing antico-

lonial rhetoric, his government pursued close ties with Cuba, illustrated by Fidel Castro's 23- day visit in 1971; attempted to establish a privileged relation- ship with the Soviet Union, to no avail; and clashed with the United States, which adamantly opposed the expropriation of American corporations with lit- tle to no compensation.

But Allende's major failure was an inability, in the face of intense foreign and domestic pressure, to shore up enough social and political support for his project. He had the oppor- tunity to build a broad coali- tion: in the 1970 presidential election, Allende and Radomiro Tomic, the Christian Demo- cratic candidate, ran on similar platforms, with both proposing deep structural reforms. Allen- de spoke of the“Chilean road to socialism”, Tomic of the“non- capitalist road to development”. Together they obtained 64.7 per cent of the vote.

Despite seemingly similar ideas for ensuring the“social and political unity of the peo- ple”, as Tomic put it, the Chris- tian Democrats aligned with the right-wing National Party, forming a potent opposition bloc. Allende was never able to square the circle of carrying out a democratic and peaceful revolution with only 37 per ent of the vote.

Absent a strong alliance of the center and the left, demo- cratic efforts to reshape the structures of power are doomed to fail. EnrBerlinguer, the former secretary general of the Italian Communist Party (the largest in the West), recognised this fact and, in the same year as Allende's ouster, proposed a“historic compromise” with the Christian Democrats and other Italian political parties.

The main lesson of Chile's failed road to socialism is more relevant than ever, as President Gabriel Boric appears to be as- suming Allende's mantle. Before entering the presidential palace in March 2022, Boric broke pro- tocol to bow before a statue of Allende. He has also promised to reopen“the great avenues”

to“a better society”, as Allen- de predicted others would do in his famfinal broadcast to the country. A“new Chilean way” may be emerging, capable of resolving social tensions un- der democratic rule and satis- fying the widespread desire for institutional change.

But Boric's 18 months in of- fice have not been easy. Shortly after his inauguration, voters resoundingly rejected the first draft of a new constitution, written by a convention com- prised mainly of independent and left-leaning members. The draft's excessive foon pro- gressive priorities such as en- vironmental protection and indigenrights proved too radical for most Chileans. A second constitutional referen- dum will be held in December, on a new text drafted by a con- vention with a large far-right majority, although the outcome remains uncertain. Moreover, an increasingly hostile Con- gress has failed to pass Boric's tax, social-security, and health- care reforms.

Despite winning 55.9 per cent of the vote, Boric has struggled to translate his electoral major- ity into a legislative majority. He now faces the same chal- lenge that confronted Allende 50 years ago: how to transform society through democratic means without a broad politi- cal coalition. Boric must learn from Allende's experiment and forge strong alliances, and he must do it quickly, as polls show growing nostalgia for Pi- nochet's dictatorship, reflect- ed in the popularity of the far right, led by José Antonio Kast. Unless that happens, a govern- ment that was seeking every- thing could, once again, be left with nothing.

Jorge G. Castañeda, a former foreign minister of Mexico, is a professor at New York University and the author of“America Through Foreign Eyes” (Oxford University Press, 2020). Carlos Ominami was minister of economy in Chile's first post- dictatorship democratic government. Copyright: Project Syndicate, 2023.