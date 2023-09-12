The Lost Lessons Of The Pandemic

have we simply been lucky?

To be sure, the scientific com- munity mobilised to develop tests, vaccines, and other thera- peutics in record time. But, even at its worst, COVID-19 was not as virulent or deadly as past plagues. And, more important- ly, scientific ingenuity was not accompanied by innovation in global governance.

In fact, it has become diffi- cult to track new variants, be- cause many countries have re- duced or stopped surveillance and widespread testing of sus- pected COVID-19 cases. Mask- ing in public places and other precautionary measures have become exceptional. This raises several salient“what ifs”. What if a deadly variant emerges in one of the low-income countries where less than 40 per cent of the population has been vac- cinated with at least one dose? What if rich countries have let their guard down too soon? And, perhaps most importantly, what if a new vicauses an- other pandemic?

There will undoubtedly be a next time, at which point our failure to strengthen the gov- ernance of innovation will be- come glaringly apparent. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic,

we have repeatedly missed op-

portunities to leverage scientif- ic breakthroughs for the public good.

In October 2020, India and South Africa requested a tem- porary waiver of provisions of the World Trade Organisation's Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Proper- ty Rights (TRIPS) to enable the rapid production and distribu- tion of vaccines and therapeu- tics in the developing world. Despite the support of the(at least in principle) and dozens of other countries, the agreement eventually reached in June 2022 was amere shadow of the origi- nal vision. Meanwhile, the sce- nario that the TRIPS waiver was supposed to prevent had come to pass, exposing the current system's fault lines.

Running counter to the indus- try narrative of private-sector risk-taking against incredible odds, vaccine development is a long-term endeavour achieved through public-private part- nership. Much of the basic re- search that led to mRNA vac- cines had been publicly funded for decades, mainly by the US, the United Kingdom, and Euro- pean Union countries. Addition- al public funding accelerated research on COVID-19 vaccines, while pre-orders for millions of doses and reduced costs and procedures for clinical trials rounded out the subsidy regime for drug manufacturers. By the time the first COVID-19 vaccines appeared in the West, their pro- duction had been mostly de- risked for Big Pharma, tcre- ating“the vast debacle of global vaccine inequity”.

The pharmaceutical compa- nies used their oligopoly power to negotiate the best deals for their shareholders, under the cover of confidentiality. South Africa, for example, paid more than double the EU price for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vac- cine, even though its per capita income is roughly one-fifth that of the bloc. Moderna is em- broiled in a dispute with theNational Institutes of Health over its COVID-19 vaccine pat- ent, with the NIH arguing that three of its researchers must be listed as co-inventors. Even

now, vaccine availability in

many African countries is woe- fully inadequate, and the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator, created to coordinate the equi- table distribution of tests, vac- cines, and therapeutics, faces a funding shortfall of $247 mil- lion.

Moreover, COVID-19 is only one part of the public-health landscape. The African Union has set a target of meeting 60 per cent of the continent's to- tal vaccine needs through re- gional manufacturing by 2040. But even this modest goal relies heavily on foreign funding and faces barriers seemingly built into the current innovation and IP systems.

The upcoming trials, funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Wellcome Trust, of a promising tubercu- losis vaccine have highlighted the ambigucommercial ar- rangement between the Gates Foundation and GSK, the vac- cine's developer. (The Gates

Foundation has long advocated

for exclusive rights to drugs and allegedly convinced researchers at the University of Oxford to partner with the biotech com- pany AstraZeneca instead of offering non-exclusive, royalty- free licences for its COVID-19 vaccine.)

This matters for many rea- sons, not least because the AS01 adjuvant used to increase the vaccine's efficacy, and which GSK will supply, has immense potential for other drugs. One of its components, QS-21, has been cultivated by indigenpeoples in Chile for centuries, which raises the question of how this population is benefit- ing, if at all, from the molecule's pharmaceutical monetisation.

The global community has demonstrated an ability to har- ness science and innovation for the public good. Consider how 50 years ago, when hunger and malnutrition were at the top of the agenda, governments, in- ternational organisations, and foundations banded together to fund theGreen Revolution and CGIAR, a global network of ag- ricultural research centers that has produced significant ad- vances in food and agricultural technology and policy.

But, clearly, the current gov- ernance structures are no longer fit for purpose. Imagine if an innovator were to unveil a technological fix for climate change. The global community would almost surely struggle to encourage its rapid and com- prehensive uptake, and it would be no different for other inno- vations that exhibit positive ex- ternalities.

It has been said that a crisis is a terrible thing to waste. As matters stand, we will meet our next health crisis having large- ly wasted this one (which is still not over). Given that the in- novation and IP regimes remain largely unchanged, we will have to count on getting lucky again.

Rohinton P. Medhora, a distinguished fellow at the Centre for International Governance Innovation, sat on The Lancet and Financial Times Commission on Governing Health Futures 2030. Copyright: Project Syndicate, 2023.