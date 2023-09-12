Amir Holds Official Talks With President Of Guyana

Georgetown: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana HE Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali held an official talks session today at the presidential palace.

At the outset of the session, HE the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana welcomed HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation, wishing relations between the two countries further development and growth. His Excellency also expressed his aspiration that this visit would further consolidate cooperation relations between the two countries.

For his part, HH the Amir expressed his thanks and appreciation to HE the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana for the invitation and warm reception, hoping that the visit would contribute to strengthening bilateral relations and pushing them to broader horizons at all levels.

During the session, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them, especially in the field of investment and energy, in addition to discussing a number of topics of common interest.

The talks session was attended by HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, and a number of Their Excellencies senior officials.

On the Guyanese side, it was attended by HE Prime Minister Mark Phillips, HE Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, HE Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh, HE Minister of Natural Resources Vikram Bharat, HE Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond, HE Presidential Assistant and Personal Representative of HE the President and Minister Responsible for South Europe, the Middle East and Africa George Andrew Hallaq, and a number of Their Excellencies and senior officials.

Prior to the talks, HH the Amir and HE President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana held a bilateral meeting in which they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them.

HE President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana held a luncheon banquet in honor of HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation.