Amir, President Of Guyana Witness Signing Of Agreements

Georgetown: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana HE Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali witnessed today the signing of two agreements and a memorandum of understanding between the governments of the two countries.

His Highness and HE President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana witnessed the signing of an agreement on economic, commercial and technical cooperation and an agreement on the encouragement and protection of mutual investments. They also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the legal fields.

Amir holds official talks with President of Guyana

The signing ceremony was attended by Their Excellencies members of the official delegation.

It was also attended by a number of Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials from the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.