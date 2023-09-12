Monrol Announces Investment To Expand Its N.C.A. Lu-177 Production Capacity

Monrol, which manufactures radiopharmaceuticals meeting high quality standards at its production facilities, plans to increase its current n.c.a. Lu-177 production capacity through the expansion of existing production lines at the Monrol Gebze facility in Turkey as well as the establishment of a new production facility at the Gebze campus. The expansion project will come into operation gradually and reach full capacity by 2026.

N.c.a. Lu-177 is the radionuclide that forms the basis of targeted radioligand therapy(*), widely used today in the treatment of prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors and expected to be used soon to treat other cancers as well.

“Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer in men after lung cancer, with its incidence increasing rapidly around the world. By 2040, 2.3 million new cases of prostate cancer are predicted annually worldwide. The production capacity increase at our Gebze facility in Turkey, which will comply fully with EU andquality standards, will meet the increasing global demand for n.c.a. Lu-177. In fact, we aim to make the Gebze production facility a“center of excellence” for the production of theranostic products,” commented Aydin Kucuk, General Manager of Monrol.

(*) Targeted radioligand therapy, is an innovative approach to cancer treatment. Multiple clinical trials are investigating the effects of this treatment approach on varitypes of cancers across the world.

About Monrol

Headquartered in Istanbul, Monrol is a nuclear medicine company leading innovation for the development and manufacturing of GMP grade radioisotopes and radiopharmaceuticals, Monrol distributes its world-class radiopharmaceutical products portfolio in global markets. As both a CMO and CDMO, Monrol provides early development support to customers and offers fully integrated services for nimble, lean, virtual companies taking new product concepts into clinical trials, demonstrating proof of concept, and going into first-in-human studies. Monrol is committed to transform and improve patient journey in cancer treatment through a portfolio of radiopharmaceutical products that it distributes to more than 60 countries around the globe. To learn more, visit and LinkedIn.

About n.c.a. Lutetium-177

Lutetium-177 n.c.a. is a radioisotope of choice for targeted radionuclide therapy. Lu-177 n.c.a. enables treatment options that have the potential today to improve treatment outcomes for certain cancer patients and may soon offer improved treatment options for others, thanks to ongoing clinical development. The unique properties of Lu-177 n.c.a. make it a desirable radioisotope for peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) used to treat certain cancers like Neuro Endocrine Tumors (NET) and Prostate cancer. Monrol n.c.a. Lutetium-177 DMF has been listed by the FDA.

